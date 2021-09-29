Dr. Jennifer Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Johnston, MD
Dr. Jennifer Johnston, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Clarksville Ob. Gyn. Associates1824 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 552-6070
Gateway Medical Associates PC751 Chesapeake Ln Ste 101, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 538-1811
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Love Dr Johnston! She listens and is friendly. I wish I would of asked her to do my hysterectomy surgery. She’s the best obstetrician/gynecologist doctor in Clarksville Tn!!!!
