Dr. Jennifer Johnson

Family Medicine
4.5 (25)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Johnson is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at www.drjennifermjohnson.com in Boulder, CO with other offices in Niwot, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Clinica Family Health Services
    2525 13th St, Boulder, CO 80304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 650-4460
  2
    Chpg Primary Care Niwot
    6800 N 79th St Ste 102, Niwot, CO 80503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 494-7100
  3
    Foundation Health
    1949 PEARL ST, Boulder, CO 80302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 449-0517

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Limb Pain
Skin Screenings
Gout
Limb Pain
Skin Screenings

Gout Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 06, 2019
    I'm 47 years old and have lived all over the world, having experienced the top (and not so top) doctors - from naturopaths to Mayo Clinic super stars. Dr. Johnson is by far, the only doctor who takes the time and effort to truly understand her patients. Dr. Johnson will often take an hour of her time to talk with me, I mean really talk to me, and she goes out of her way to help. The last time I saw her she gave me a book that changed my life. I met her through a concierge medical group. Quite frankly, I was surprised they were able to hire Dr. Johnson as the practice was rather dysfunctional and female doctors were usually forced out fairly quickly. I was about to quit being a patient but they hired Dr. Johnson so I stayed. Dr. Johnson loves her patients and thus she put up with a lot of drama with the managers/ investors. She stayed as she put patients first. I'm relieved she's not with the concierge service anymore. I will follow her wherever she goes.
    BoulderMom — Jun 06, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Johnson
    About Dr. Jennifer Johnson

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710006382
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Saint Anthony Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
