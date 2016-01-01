Dr. Jennifer Johnson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Johnson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Johnson, PHD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 420B, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Johnson, PHD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Oral Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
232 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
