Dr. Jennifer John, MD
Dr. Jennifer John, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Gainesville1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 500, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 536-9864
Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Highpoint Medical Center1270 Friendship Rd Ste 100, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (470) 228-7900
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Just saw Dr. John for an endocrinology problem. She is just a breath of fresh air. Very open to my concerns. Well spoken and knowledgeable. Worked with me. Glad I found her.
About Dr. Jennifer John, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Dr. John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Cancer and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
