Dr. Jennifer Jenkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Jenkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dermatology Associates LLC - Norwood, MA128 Carnegie Row Ste 202, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 762-5858
Dermatology Associates LLC - Foxborough9 Payson Rd Ste 225, Foxborough, MA 02035 Directions (781) 762-5858
I have been seeing Dr. Jenkins at the Norwood APDerm for a couple of years now. Dr Jenkins has been quick to find and diagnose two issues that required MOHS surgery. I feel that, as a person who has had multiple issues over the years, I have a great deal of trust in her expertise. She is good at explaining issues, options, in a way that I understand and that allows me to make an educated decision on what treatment to follow. I highly recommend her.
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1215139043
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatopathology
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Rosacea, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
