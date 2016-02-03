See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jennifer James, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
1.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer James, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED|University of Vermont / College of Medicine.

Dr. James works at Northwest Physical Medicine in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

    Marvin M Brooke MD
    801 Pine St Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 226-9183

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.6
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
Leave a review

Feb 03, 2016
Dr James is an exceptional person with an immediate connection to patients with a genuine interest and active practice to make them the best versions of themselves as they work with her in rehabilitation. As a professional she has an incomparable education knowledge and practice that comes for occupational therapy as an undergrad and her Physical Medicine and rehabilitation training after medical school. She is a very rare clinician with Spinal Cord Medicine Subspecialty in private practice.
Steve in Bothell, WA — Feb 03, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jennifer James, MD
About Dr. Jennifer James, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639254261
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED|University of Vermont / College of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. James works at Northwest Physical Medicine in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. James’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

