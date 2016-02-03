Dr. Jennifer James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer James, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer James, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED|University of Vermont / College of Medicine.
Dr. James works at
Locations
-
1
Marvin M Brooke MD801 Pine St Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 226-9183
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James?
Dr James is an exceptional person with an immediate connection to patients with a genuine interest and active practice to make them the best versions of themselves as they work with her in rehabilitation. As a professional she has an incomparable education knowledge and practice that comes for occupational therapy as an undergrad and her Physical Medicine and rehabilitation training after medical school. She is a very rare clinician with Spinal Cord Medicine Subspecialty in private practice.
About Dr. Jennifer James, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1639254261
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED|University of Vermont / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.