Dr. Jennifer Jackson-Wohl, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Summa Barberton Hospital.



Dr. Jackson-Wohl works at Summa Health Medical Group in Medina, OH with other offices in Barberton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.