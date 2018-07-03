Dr. Jennifer Jackson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Jackson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Jackson, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Eaton, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
1
Nephrology Associates of Dayton, Inc.450c Washington Jackson Rd, Eaton, OH 45320 Directions (937) 235-2757
2
Nephrology Associates of Dayton Inc7231 SHULL RD, Dayton, OH 45424 Directions (937) 235-2757
3
Fresenius Kidney Care Dayton East821 S Edwin C Moses Blvd, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions (937) 222-5859
4
Nephrology Associates of Dayton Inc.7700 Washington Village Dr Ste 230, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 438-3132
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jackson listens to her patients and spends time going over tests and records with you. Very willing to answer questions and pays attention to your other doctors test results. The medical assistants are helpful with scheduling and getting information communicated to the doctor.
About Dr. Jennifer Jackson, DO
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1275507311
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
