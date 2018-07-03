Overview

Dr. Jennifer Jackson, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Eaton, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.



Dr. Jackson works at Nephrology Associates of Dayton, Inc. in Eaton, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.