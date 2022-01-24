Dr. Ito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Ito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Ito, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Ito works at
Locations
Liberty Dialysis-hawaii Llc-siemsen Dialysis2226 Liliha St, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 531-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jennifer Ito is an excellent doctor! I can't praise her enough for prioritizing her patient's needs, as well as being an active listener and professional. She does her best to listen and develop a good relationship with her patients. Her staff are also very attentive and responds to messages ASAP. She has been my PCP for over 16 years
About Dr. Jennifer Ito, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1841222106
Education & Certifications
- University Hi J a Burns School Med
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ito works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ito.
