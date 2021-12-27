Dr. Jennifer Israel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Israel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Israel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Israel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Israel works at
Locations
-
1
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-9589
-
2
University of Southern California1516 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 276-3705
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Israel?
I have seen Dr. Israel since 2009 when the robotic surgery she and her team performed, turned my life around 180 degrees. I feel so fortunate to have been her patient since 2009.
About Dr. Jennifer Israel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669477782
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Israel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Israel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Israel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Israel works at
Dr. Israel has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Israel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Israel speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Israel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Israel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Israel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Israel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.