Overview

Dr. Jennifer Igbokwe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Igbokwe works at New Jersey Physicians, LLC in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.