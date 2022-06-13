Dr. Hummel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Hummel, DO
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Hummel, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Haddonfield, NJ. They completed their residency with UMDNJ-SOM - Chief Resident
Locations
Jefferson Health Haddonfield80 Tanner St, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Directions (844) 542-2273
Jefferson Health Mullica Hill Obstetrics and Gynecology & Midwifery Care412 Ewan Rd Ste B, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Directions (856) 472-7140
Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste A, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 557-7530
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was so impressed with Dr. Hummel! I had my first visit with her and found her to be knowledgeable and professional, as well as kind and caring. She is a great listener, and was very thorough in her approach. She is a gem and I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Jennifer Hummel, DO
- Gynecology
- English
- 1134327026
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-SOM - Chief Resident
- UMDNJ-SOM - Chief Intern
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hummel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hummel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hummel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hummel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hummel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hummel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.