Gynecology
4.5 (21)
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Hummel, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Haddonfield, NJ. They completed their residency with UMDNJ-SOM - Chief Resident

Dr. Hummel works at Jefferson Health Haddonfield in Haddonfield, NJ with other offices in Mullica Hill, NJ and Sewell, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Haddonfield
    80 Tanner St, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 542-2273
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Mullica Hill Obstetrics and Gynecology & Midwifery Care
    412 Ewan Rd Ste B, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 472-7140
  3. 3
    Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care
    445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste A, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 557-7530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 13, 2022
    I was so impressed with Dr. Hummel! I had my first visit with her and found her to be knowledgeable and professional, as well as kind and caring. She is a great listener, and was very thorough in her approach. She is a gem and I highly recommend her!
    Greenwai — Jun 13, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Hummel, DO

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134327026
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UMDNJ-SOM - Chief Resident
    Internship
    • UMDNJ-SOM - Chief Intern
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hummel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hummel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hummel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hummel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hummel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hummel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

