Dr. Jennifer Hui, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Hui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaumont, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Loma Linda University Eye Institute - Beaumont Banning81 Highland Springs Ave Ste 301, Beaumont, CA 92223
41990 Cook St Ste 1007 Bldg F, Palm Desert, CA 92211
B. Maya Kato MD A Professional Corp.36867 Cook St Ste 103, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Eisenhower Medical Center
My visit went well with Dr. Hui and her staff. She recommended eyelid surgery due to my vision tests. Shortly after surgery was scheduled for my eyelids. Everything with the surgery and my eyelids went very well. Thank you Dr. Hui.
About Dr. Jennifer Hui, MD
Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Miami
Scripps Mercy Hospital
University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
University of California at Los Angeles
