Dr. Jennifer Hui, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Hui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaumont, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Hui works at Loma Linda University Eye Institute in Beaumont, CA with other offices in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loma Linda University Eye Institute - Beaumont Banning
    81 Highland Springs Ave Ste 301, Beaumont, CA 92223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2154
  2. 2
    41990 Cook St Ste 1007 Bldg F, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    B. Maya Kato MD A Professional Corp.
    36867 Cook St Ste 103, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 610-2677

Hospital Affiliations
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 03, 2022
    My visit went well with Dr. Hui and her staff. She recommended eyelid surgery due to my vision tests. Shortly after surgery was scheduled for my eyelids. Everything with the surgery and my eyelids went very well. Thank you Dr. Hui.
    Anita Corral — Jun 03, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Hui, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1518983493
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Miami
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Hui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hui has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

