Dr. Jennifer Huang, MD
Dr. Jennifer Huang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.
Southland Eye Surgeons850 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 301, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (323) 726-6888
David J Fuerst MD Medical Group1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 312, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 856-2020
Southland Eye Surgeons9212 Valley Blvd, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (626) 288-2308
- Garfield Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Professional. Flexible. Knowlegeable. Friendly. Gentle. Detail oriented. Patient. Thorough. Accomodating. Will recommend to everyone!
About Dr. Jennifer Huang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1316149735
- UCLA
- Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA
- Olive View-UCLA Medical Center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Stanford University
- Ophthalmology
