Dr. Jennifer Holman, MD

Dermatology
5 (957)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Holman, MD is a Dermatologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.

Dr. Holman works at Center for Aesthetic and Laser Medicine Tyler in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Rosacea and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Aesthetic and Laser Medicine Tyler
    4809 Old Bullard Rd Ste 500, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 579-7261
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Oliver Street 501(a) Inc
    1367 Dominion Plz, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 534-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 957 ratings
    Patient Ratings (957)
    5 Star
    (898)
    4 Star
    (42)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr. Holman is very thorough as well as attentive to my concerns. I would highly recommend.
    Cathy Thompson — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Holman, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447354626
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Tx
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
