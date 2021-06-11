Overview

Dr. Jennifer Hollywood, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Hollywood works at MDVIP - Easton, Maryland in Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.