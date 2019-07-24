See All Nephrologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Jennifer Hollon, MD

Nephrology
5 (10)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Hollon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr. Hollon works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana
    6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 587-9660
  2. 2
    Fmc Southern Indiana
    525 BROADWAY ST, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 282-0420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Hospital
  • UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Chronic Kidney Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 24, 2019
    Dr Hollon is such a kind caring doctor! She takes the time to listen to my question and answers each one!
    Betty — Jul 24, 2019
    About Dr. Jennifer Hollon, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609870427
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Kentucky
