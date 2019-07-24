Overview

Dr. Jennifer Hollon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.



Dr. Hollon works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.