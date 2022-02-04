Dr. Jennifer Hill-Birk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill-Birk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Hill-Birk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Hill-Birk, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hill-Birk works at
Locations
Geist Center for Allergy Asthma & Immunology PC8150 Oaklandon Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46236 Directions (317) 621-1111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, caring, takes her time, relates to my kids.
About Dr. Jennifer Hill-Birk, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1164438842
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Hill-Birk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill-Birk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill-Birk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill-Birk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill-Birk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill-Birk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill-Birk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.