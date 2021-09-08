See All Allergists & Immunologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Jennifer Hill, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Hill, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. 

Dr. Hill works at San Tan Allergy & Asthma in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Tan Allergy and Asthma PC
    4915 E Baseline Rd Ste 112, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 626-6600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Nasopharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Nasopharyngitis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 08, 2021
    Dr Hill is amazing! They were able to see me for 1st appt in a day. Spent 2 hrs w dr I can't say enough good about her
    Virginia T — Sep 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Hill, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Hill, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497035604
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hill works at San Tan Allergy & Asthma in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hill’s profile.

    Dr. Hill has seen patients for Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

