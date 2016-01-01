Dr. Jennifer Hickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Hickman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Hickman, MD is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Katy Dermatology P.A.21310 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 599-0404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Hickman, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881739779
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Hickman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickman.
