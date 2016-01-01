Overview

Dr. Jennifer Hichme, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Hichme works at Silver Pine Medical Group in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI and Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.