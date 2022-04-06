Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Jacob M. Tsadok MD Inc.9808 Venice Blvd Ste 603, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (213) 935-8566
downtown office1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 510, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 335-6992
Prairie Medical Group-culver City12099 W Washington Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (213) 935-8566
Jah Hand Surgery4173 Inglewood Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (213) 935-8566
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Jennifer Hertz. I fractured my scaphoid in a fall and it did not heal properly. Dr. Hertz was understanding and compassionate at my delay in finding appropriate treatment. Her warmth, thoroughness and realistic description of potential outcomes were the deciding factors in why I chose her as my surgeon. I had a bone graft and screw inserted to aid in healing and all was healed in the first 4 weeks after surgery. 8 months later and my wrist and hand are back to normal. She cautioned that I might not ever be able to do push-ups or down-ward dog again. I think that pushed me harder to perform the strength and mobility exercises she prescribed. I am happy to report that down-ward dog is back in my wheelhouse! And I am on my way to full push-ups again. I am 43 years old and am so grateful that my dominant hand is fully functioning and will hopefully be able to avoid painful arthritis due to Dr. Hertz' expertise and skill. She is an amazing surgeon!
About Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Hand Ctr-Thomas Jefferson U
- Lac Usc Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
