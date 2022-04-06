Overview

Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Hertz works at California Sports & Spine Center in Culver City, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.