See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Culver City, CA
Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Hertz works at California Sports & Spine Center in Culver City, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacob M. Tsadok MD Inc.
    9808 Venice Blvd Ste 603, Culver City, CA 90232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 935-8566
  2. 2
    downtown office
    1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 510, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 335-6992
  3. 3
    Prairie Medical Group-culver City
    12099 W Washington Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 935-8566
  4. 4
    Jah Hand Surgery
    4173 Inglewood Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 935-8566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dupuytren's Contracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Dupuytren's Contracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst of the Hand Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Intersection Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Therapy-Related Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Volkmann's Ischemic Contracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hertz?

    Apr 06, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Jennifer Hertz. I fractured my scaphoid in a fall and it did not heal properly. Dr. Hertz was understanding and compassionate at my delay in finding appropriate treatment. Her warmth, thoroughness and realistic description of potential outcomes were the deciding factors in why I chose her as my surgeon. I had a bone graft and screw inserted to aid in healing and all was healed in the first 4 weeks after surgery. 8 months later and my wrist and hand are back to normal. She cautioned that I might not ever be able to do push-ups or down-ward dog again. I think that pushed me harder to perform the strength and mobility exercises she prescribed. I am happy to report that down-ward dog is back in my wheelhouse! And I am on my way to full push-ups again. I am 43 years old and am so grateful that my dominant hand is fully functioning and will hopefully be able to avoid painful arthritis due to Dr. Hertz' expertise and skill. She is an amazing surgeon!
    Abbey — Apr 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hertz to family and friends

    Dr. Hertz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hertz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366771818
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Philadelphia Hand Ctr-Thomas Jefferson U
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Lac Usc Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hertz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hertz has seen patients for Dupuytren's Contracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hertz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hertz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hertz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Hertz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.