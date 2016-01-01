Dr. Jennifer Herrmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Herrmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Herrmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Herrmann works at
Locations
-
1
Epiphany Dermatology of N. Mex. LLC5600 Eubank Blvd NE Ste 110, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 880-1920
-
2
Epiphany Dermatology - Las Cruces (Roadrunner)141 N Roadrunner Pkwy, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-1177
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herrmann?
About Dr. Jennifer Herrmann, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1245521756
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Birmingham
- New York Medical College Sound Shore Program
- Harvard Medical School
- Princeton University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrmann works at
Dr. Herrmann has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herrmann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.