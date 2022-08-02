Dr. Hennessee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Hennessee, MD
Dr. Jennifer Hennessee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Gonzales Healthcare Systems - Memorial Hospital, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.
Locations
1
Guadalupe Ear Nose and Throat PA1414 E Walnut St, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 379-0299
2
Cuero Regional Hospital2550 N Esplanade St, Cuero, TX 77954 Directions (830) 379-0299
3
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center1215 E Court St, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 379-0299
4
San Antonio Podiatry Associates Pllc212 Hunters Vlg Ste 100, New Braunfels, TX 78132 Directions (830) 379-0299
Hospital Affiliations
- Gonzales Healthcare Systems - Memorial Hospital
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Hennessee has been very kind, knowledgeable and good to fully explain my issue. It is hard to get an appt. Or to get the phone answered but she is great.
About Dr. Jennifer Hennessee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology
