Dr. Jennifer Helton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Helton, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Steelecreek Dermatology11040 S Tryon St Ste 203, Charlotte, NC 28273 Directions (704) 587-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
when I started to go I had many problems with the skin and Dr. Raquel discovered Lupus thanks to them because I have always seen different have relieved me and are very serteras in their diagnoses
About Dr. Jennifer Helton, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1619947462
Education & Certifications
- Medical Univ of SC
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- Carilion
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helton has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Itchy Skin and Telogen Effluvium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Helton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.