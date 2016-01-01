Dr. Jennifer Heim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Heim, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Heim, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 933-0970MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Phoenix Children's Medical Group18555 N 79th Ave Ste E105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 259-4578
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1665 N Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 257-0899
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jennifer Heim, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1871835918
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
