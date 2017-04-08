Dr. Jennifer Heath Korpal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heath Korpal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Heath Korpal, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Heath Korpal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Benbrook, TX.
Dr. Heath Korpal works at
Locations
-
1
Jennifer Heath MD6410 Southwest Blvd Ste 101, Benbrook, TX 76109 Directions (817) 735-1888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heath Korpal?
Dr. Heath has been much more helpful at treating me than several psychiatrists that I have worked with before. I believe that she does care about her patients. She is willing to work to find a way to help with my issues, and even recommend alternative treatment methods under other doctors.
About Dr. Jennifer Heath Korpal, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1326058934
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heath Korpal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heath Korpal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heath Korpal works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Heath Korpal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heath Korpal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heath Korpal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heath Korpal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.