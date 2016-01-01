See All Oncologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Jennifer Hatton, MD

Medical Oncology
11 years of experience

Dr. Jennifer Hatton, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.

Dr. Hatton works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goshen
    200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon

About Dr. Jennifer Hatton, MD

  • Medical Oncology
  11 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1386931434
Education & Certifications

  • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Goshen Health Hospital

Dr. Jennifer Hatton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hatton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hatton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hatton works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hatton’s profile.

Dr. Hatton has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Hatton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

