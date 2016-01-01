Overview

Dr. Jennifer Hatton, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Hatton works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

