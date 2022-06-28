Dr. Jennifer Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Harper, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Harper, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health Radiation Oncology - Mount Pleasant1180 HOSPITAL DR, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harper?
Harper and her staff are prompt, caring and thorough
About Dr. Jennifer Harper, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1790725695
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
