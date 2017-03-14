Dr. Jennifer Hannan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hannan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Hannan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Hannan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Hannan works at
Locations
Tre Medical, Ltd3825 Highland Ave Ste 3K, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (312) 432-0436
Ronald O Daniel MD PC1725 W Harrison St Ste 738, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-0436
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Hannan. I have been seeing her for about 3 or 4 years now. She is very smart, friendly, and overall a great doctor. She is always available and calls back quickly if I need a new prescription called in or need to talk about something. I had a surgery with her a couple years ago and was very nervous, but she talked me through everything and made me feel comfortable before the procedure. Her office staff is also very friendly and welcoming.
About Dr. Jennifer Hannan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1245496868
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hannan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hannan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hannan works at
Dr. Hannan speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hannan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.
