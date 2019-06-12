Overview

Dr. Jennifer Han, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Han works at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.