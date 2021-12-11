Dr. Jennifer Hagerty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagerty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Hagerty, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Hagerty, DO is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware, Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Hagerty works at
Locations
Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (215) 955-2074
Bryn Mawr Hosp Pdtry Rsdncy130 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (052) 630-006
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (203) 823-6149MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:15am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best children urologist. She listens to ur problem carefully and give you the best diagnosis. Available to talk whenever u have a problem.
About Dr. Jennifer Hagerty, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1487872909
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
