Overview

Dr. Jennifer Gyi, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Gyi works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ with other offices in Bedminster, NJ, Cedar Knolls, NJ and Sparta, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.