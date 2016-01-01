Overview

Dr. Jennifer Gwilym, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gwilym works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.