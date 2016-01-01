Dr. Jennifer Gwilym, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gwilym is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Gwilym, DO
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Gwilym, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gwilym works at
Locations
Marietta Memorial Hospital Departments of Care Connection805 Farson St Ste 115, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Gwilym, DO
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1972527547
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gwilym has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gwilym accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gwilym has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwilym. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwilym.
