Overview

Dr. Jennifer Guy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Kaweah Health Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Novato Community Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.



Dr. Guy works at Sutter Health in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis B - Immune Response and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.