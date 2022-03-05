Overview

Dr. Jennifer Guss, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Guss works at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.