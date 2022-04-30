Overview

Dr. Jennifer Gurske-Deperio, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Gurske-Deperio works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.