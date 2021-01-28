See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Francisco, CA
Pain Medicine
2 (25)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Gunter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Gunter works at San Francisco Medical Center Interventional Pain Clinic in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Francisco Medical Center Interventional Pain Clinic
    2238 Geary Blvd Fl 7, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 833-2200
  2. 2
    Kfh San Francisco Laboratory
    2425 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 833-4102

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Gunter, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649358227
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gunter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gunter works at San Francisco Medical Center Interventional Pain Clinic in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gunter’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

