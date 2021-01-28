Dr. Gunter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Gunter, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Gunter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gunter works at
Locations
San Francisco Medical Center Interventional Pain Clinic2238 Geary Blvd Fl 7, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 833-2200
Kfh San Francisco Laboratory2425 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 833-4102
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gunter changed my life with accurate treatment of Lichen Sclerosis. She has been the only doctor to diagnose the cause of pain and burning that every other gynecologist missed. Her on point instructions of what to prescribe, where and how often to use it gave me my life back and hope that I could live a normal life without discomfort including being able to wear something other than ultra loose clothing. It has been almost 10 years since my first visit. During that time her office would call me every year to check on my progress and schedule my annual check up. I recommend her to everyone who I think might benefit.
About Dr. Jennifer Gunter, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1649358227
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunter, there are benefits to both methods.