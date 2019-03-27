See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Jennifer Guggenheim, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Guggenheim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Guggenheim works at Mile High OB/GYN - Rose in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mile High OB/GYN - Rose
    4545 E 9th Ave Ste 502, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0806
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Myomectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Myomectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Normal Vaginal Delivery Chevron Icon
Obstetric Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Operative Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Supracervical Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Jennifer Guggenheim, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952443475
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
