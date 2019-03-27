Dr. Jennifer Guggenheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guggenheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Guggenheim, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Guggenheim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Guggenheim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mile High OB/GYN - Rose4545 E 9th Ave Ste 502, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0806Monday8:00am - 3:15pmTuesday8:00am - 3:15pmWednesday8:00am - 3:15pmThursday8:00am - 3:15pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Peach State Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guggenheim?
I had to find a new doctor due to insurance change and location. I was fortunate to have found Dr, Guggenheim. She is exactly what I was looking for in a doctor. She is very professional, compassionate, personable, knowledgeable & understanding. She listens to you and spends adequate time with you. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for a Obgyn.
About Dr. Jennifer Guggenheim, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1952443475
Education & Certifications
- Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guggenheim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guggenheim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guggenheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guggenheim works at
Dr. Guggenheim has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guggenheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guggenheim speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Guggenheim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guggenheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guggenheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guggenheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.