Dr. Gruenenfelder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Gruenenfelder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Gruenenfelder, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Saddleback Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Gruenenfelder works at
Locations
St Luke's Clinic - Mountain States Urology520 S Eagle Rd Ste 3112, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-5800
La Paz Office25200 La Paz Rd Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 855-1101
Orange County Urology Associates Inc. A Medical Group16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 855-1101
St. Luke's Clinic - Urology510 N 2nd St Ste 103, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 381-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my surgery about 10 years ago and there is not a day that goes by that I am GRATEFUL. Dr Gruenfelder, under the most embarrassing of circumstances, was patient, understanding and kind. I cannot express my gratitude to something that changed my life for the better. And after 10 years, I feel the same way. THANK YOU
About Dr. Jennifer Gruenenfelder, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1922063627
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gruenenfelder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruenenfelder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gruenenfelder works at
Dr. Gruenenfelder has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruenenfelder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruenenfelder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruenenfelder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruenenfelder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruenenfelder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.