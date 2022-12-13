Overview

Dr. Jennifer Grube, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Grube works at Red Rocks Ob-Gyn in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.