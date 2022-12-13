Dr. Grube has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Grube, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Grube, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Grube works at
Locations
1
Cohen & Womack PC255 Union Blvd Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 763-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grube is Amazing from inside out, and she is the most caring and knowledgeable Doctor I have ever had in my life. She did so many tough procedures on my body and also helped my husband & I with two beautiful, healthy children today. My family is VERY GRATEFUL for having Dr. Grube as our best doctor for almost 20 years. Thank You So Much to you and all wonderful Red Rock OB GYN staff. We greatly appreciate you all a lot.
About Dr. Jennifer Grube, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356440846
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital/Prentice Women's Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
