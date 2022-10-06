Dr. Jennifer Grin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Grin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Grin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Colorado Cataract Laser & Vision, LLC1421 S Potomac St Ste 130, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 337-3937
Colorado Cataract Laser & Vision, LLC9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 120, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 337-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
I put my complete trust on Dr. Grin to remove my cataracts. She and her staff have all of the protocols in place for an amazing outcome. All you need is a positive attitude and patience. It takes about a month for the eyedrop regimen, surgeries, and post-op visits to complete the process. Make the time. You will be able to say, "I have great eyesight"! For me, I don't need glasses! Thank you Dr. Grin and your staff for the help you give your patients, for helping me to see clearly!
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760412266
- Yale University
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Tufts University
- Ophthalmology
