Dr. Jennifer Grin, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (116)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Grin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Grin works at Colorado Cataract Laser & Vision, LLC in Aurora, CO with other offices in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorado Cataract Laser & Vision, LLC
    1421 S Potomac St Ste 130, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 337-3937
    Colorado Cataract Laser & Vision, LLC
    9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 120, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 337-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye

Cataract
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Lazy Eye
Migraine
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 06, 2022
    I put my complete trust on Dr. Grin to remove my cataracts. She and her staff have all of the protocols in place for an amazing outcome. All you need is a positive attitude and patience. It takes about a month for the eyedrop regimen, surgeries, and post-op visits to complete the process. Make the time. You will be able to say, "I have great eyesight"! For me, I don't need glasses! Thank you Dr. Grin and your staff for the help you give your patients, for helping me to see clearly!
    Norma R — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Grin, MD

    Ophthalmology
    26 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1760412266
    Education & Certifications

    Yale University
    University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Tufts University
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Grin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grin has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Grin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

