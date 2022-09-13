Dr. Jennifer Grillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Grillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Grillo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (309) 846-6143
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We switched to Dr. Grillo after difficulty in communicating with a different neurologist. She spent an ENTIRE hour taking medical history and symptoms, getting to know us and doing an examination. In that ONE HOUR, we learned more about the illness than we had in the first six months after diagnosis. This appointment was definitely NOT rushed, the Doctor was on-time, very compassionate and extremely thorough.
About Dr. Jennifer Grillo, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin
- Tufts U/New England Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Grillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grillo has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Grillo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grillo.
