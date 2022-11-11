Dr. Jennifer Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Green, MD
Dr. Jennifer Green, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.
Boston Orthopaedic and Spine300 Mount Auburn St Ste 505, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 491-6766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
ProSports Orthopedics, Waltham, MA840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-9444
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Having pain long after surgery - she suggested I may have broken my thumb again - and she was right! Took an x-ray. She’s very smart, intuitive, kind, down-to-earth - everything one would want in a doctor and more. I am very fortunate she is my doctor
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Hand Ctr
- Tufts Med Center
- Tufts Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Uc Berkeley
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
