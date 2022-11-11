See All Hand Surgeons in Cambridge, MA
Dr. Jennifer Green, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. Green works at Prosports Orthopedics, Cambridge, MA in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Orthopaedic and Spine
    300 Mount Auburn St Ste 505, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 491-6766
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    ProSports Orthopedics, Waltham, MA
    840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 487-9444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Wrist Fracture
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Wrist Fracture

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Having pain long after surgery - she suggested I may have broken my thumb again - and she was right! Took an x-ray. She’s very smart, intuitive, kind, down-to-earth - everything one would want in a doctor and more. I am very fortunate she is my doctor
    Elisabeth — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Green, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962524785
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Philadelphia Hand Ctr
    Residency
    • Tufts Med Center
    Internship
    • Tufts Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Uc Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
