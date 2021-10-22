Dr. Jennifer Greco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Greco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Greco, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Greco works at
Locations
1
Integrated Behavioral health400 Poydras St Ste 1950, New Orleans, LA 70130 Directions (504) 322-3837Monday9:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 5:30pm
2
Lainie Breaux LLC3500 N Causeway Blvd Ste 1410, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 486-8690
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Greco for over a year now. The negative reviews definitely speak more about the individuals than Dr. Greco. Although Dr. Greco is not the most outgoing and bubbly individual, she is very kind and is easy to talk to if you are accepting that others are not as bubbly as you may be. I have a super bubbly personality but tend to gravitate towards individuals who provide a calm persona. I would highly recommend Dr. Greco if you feel as if you are in need of a calming and intelligent presence.
About Dr. Jennifer Greco, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1669796678
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greco accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greco works at
Dr. Greco has seen patients for Anxiety, Insomnia and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
