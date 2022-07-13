Dr. Jennifer Gorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Gorman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Gorman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, Olympic Medical Center and Swedish First Hill Campus.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 904 7th Ave Fl 1, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-5580
-
2
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Olympic Medical Center
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm in my 50's and she's the best doctor I've ever had. Brilliant, curious and professional. She's what you want in a doctor.
About Dr. Jennifer Gorman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U CA
- UCSF Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.
