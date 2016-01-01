Dr. Jennifer Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Gordon, MD is a dermatologist in Austin, TX. She currently practices at Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Gordon is board certified in Dermatology.
Westlake Dermatology South Austin5301 Davis Ln Ste 100, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 615-2730Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Dermatology
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
