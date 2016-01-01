See All Dermatologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Jennifer Gordon, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Gordon, MD is a dermatologist in Austin, TX. She currently practices at Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Gordon is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westlake Dermatology South Austin
    5301 Davis Ln Ste 100, Austin, TX 78749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 615-2730
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Rash
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Rash
Contact Dermatitis

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Jennifer Gordon, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1073748281
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
