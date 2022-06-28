Dr. Jennifer Goodman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Goodman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Goodman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marymount Hospital.
Locations
Comprehensive Podiatry LLC6701 Rockside Rd Ste 340, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 520-0033
Hospital Affiliations
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Private HealthCare Systems
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goodman is an exceptional practitioner. She is thorough, addresses and explaining the issues and is reassuring. I would not hesitate to recommend her to anyone in need of a podiatrist.
About Dr. Jennifer Goodman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1508847013
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Richmond Medical Center
- University Hospitals
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Washington and Jefferson College
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.