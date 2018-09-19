Dr. Jennifer Gong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Gong, MD
Dr. Jennifer Gong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Ada211 E Chicago Ave Ste 1050, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7970
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Had a somewhat urgent issue and she was able to see me and took over from my last specialist in seamless fashion. Very knowledgeable, very professional and developed a course of care in masterful fashion. And to top it off she cares! It’s good to be on the same page with your provider and I look forward to a healthy relationship with her.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1801079611
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
