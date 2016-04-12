See All General Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Jennifer Gnerlich, MD

General Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jennifer Gnerlich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with The University of Chicago Medical Center

Dr. Gnerlich works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inova Schar Cancer Institute
    8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-1180
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Peritoneal Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Apr 12, 2016
    I would recommend this doctor to anyone who has suspected GI Cancer. She is talented, professional and has an excellent bedside manner. Before the surgery she educated us with the details for the Whipple Procedure and she was excellent in post operation care and instruction. She has excellent experience and is a great doctor. We researched many top surgeons in Illinois, DC and Texas for a pancreatic specialist. Dr. Gnerlich was the best.
    Vanessa D. in Schaumburg, IL — Apr 12, 2016
    About Dr. Jennifer Gnerlich, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Internship
• Washington University, St Louis
    Board Certifications
• Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Gnerlich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gnerlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gnerlich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gnerlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gnerlich works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gnerlich’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gnerlich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gnerlich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gnerlich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gnerlich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

