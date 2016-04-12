Dr. Jennifer Gnerlich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gnerlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Gnerlich, MD
Dr. Jennifer Gnerlich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with The University of Chicago Medical Center
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-1180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would recommend this doctor to anyone who has suspected GI Cancer. She is talented, professional and has an excellent bedside manner. Before the surgery she educated us with the details for the Whipple Procedure and she was excellent in post operation care and instruction. She has excellent experience and is a great doctor. We researched many top surgeons in Illinois, DC and Texas for a pancreatic specialist. Dr. Gnerlich was the best.
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- Washington University, St Louis
- Washington University, St Louis
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Dr. Gnerlich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gnerlich accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gnerlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gnerlich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gnerlich.
